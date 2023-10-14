Hezbollah Condemns International Silence on Killing of Journalist, Implicates ‘Israel’ in Blatant Aggression

Islam Times - In a statement released today, Hezbollah’s Media Relations issued strong condemnation today Saturday, decrying the United Nations Secretary-General, UNIFIL forces in Lebanon, the White House’s official spokesperson, Reuters, and several global media outlets for their apparent bias and neglect.

In underscoring the Israeli role as the aggressor in the incident, the statement affirms that the attack occurred in plain view of both local and international journalists present at the scene. It highlights the alarming insensitivity displayed by these institutions, whose reluctance to censure the Israeli party perpetuates a campaign of misinformation and distortion, primarily led by the United States and its allies within the international media sphere. This campaign seemingly favors Zionist aggression against the oppressed Palestinian population.

Hezbollah’s Media Relations implores these institutions and the entire global community of independent media professionals to shed light on this glaring truth and unequivocally condemn the heinous act of targeting journalists. Doing so would serve as an unequivocal denunciation of the Zionist adversary’s actions.

The statement particularly laments their deliberate failure to identify the party responsible for the shooting and killing of journalist Issam Khalil Al-Abdullah and the injuring of several other journalists of diverse nationalities.