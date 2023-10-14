Senior Russian Diplomat Found Dead in Turkey

Islam Times - A senior Russian diplomat, Nikolai Kobrinets, was found dead in a hotel in Turkey.

Russian media and official statements have already said that Kobrinets died of a heart attack, but Turkish police have launched an investigation into the death of the high-ranking diplomat.

There were no signs of violence, so he probably died as a result of a heart attack, as already announced in the obituary published by the Russian Foreign Ministry. However, Turkish law enforcement officials are checking other, much less natural causes of the high-ranking diplomat's death.

The police are investigating, and his body was taken to the morgue of the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bahçelievler Yenibosna. An autopsy is to be performed, while the police are checking his hotel room for fingerprints and studying the CCTV footage," Obozrevatel reported.

The 61-year-old head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Pan-European Cooperation had arrived in Turkey to participate in a summit of ambassadors from different countries but did not show up for the scheduled morning meeting, after which his colleagues raised the alarm.