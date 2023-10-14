Russian Dep. FM May Meet Hamas Officials Next Week

Islam Times - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov may meet Hamas officials in Qatar next week and discuss a possible release of Zionists seized by the Resistance group in its attack on occupied territories Saturday.

If they wish, we always maintain contact. Moreover, in this situation, this (meeting) is useful for resolving practical issues, including the release of prisoners, Bogdanov said.

Hamas carried out the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation inside the Occupied Territories last Saturday, killing more than 1,300 Zionist regime soldiers and settlers and taking hundreds more to Gaza as prisoners. Israel has responded with the most intensive air strikes of its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians. Gaza authorities said more than 2,000 people have been martyred as of today.

Russia has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire. President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that an expected Israeli ground assault on Gaza would lead to an "absolutely unacceptable" level of civilian casualties.

Bogdanov told RIA he was heading to Qatar and usually met with Hamas every time he was there, the US News website reported.