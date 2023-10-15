0
Sunday 15 October 2023 - 00:01

US Should Play “Responsible Role” in Israeli War on Gaza: China

Story Code : 1088512
“The United States should practically play a constructive and responsible role, pushing the issue back on track for a political settlement as soon as possible,” Wang told Blinken, according to a readout published by the Chinese foreign ministry. 
 
“When dealing with international hot-spot issues, major countries must adhere to objectivity and fairness, maintain calmness and restraint, and take the lead in abiding by international law,” said Wang.
 
The Chinese foreign minister added that Beijing called for “the convening of an international peace meeting as soon as possible to promote the reaching of broad consensus”.
 
“The fundamental outlet for the Palestinian issue lies in implementing a ‘two-state solution’,” said Wang. 
 
The US announced a series of military help packages to Israel after Tel Aviv declared war on Gaza last week following retaliatory Hamas operation that killed over 1,000 Israelis ad injured more than 2,000 in response to the Israeli atrocities in the West Bank. 
 
The US also sent its carrier strike group, led by USS Gerard Ford, off the Israeli coast in show of support to the Israeli occupation’s bombing campaign in Gaza. 
