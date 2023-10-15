0
Sunday 15 October 2023 - 14:18

Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin

In a short interview, released by the Rossiya 1 channel on Sunday, Putin was asked to comment on recent statements by some Ukrainian officials, who acknowledged that their operation was stalling and failing to meet Kiev’s schedule, RT reported.
 
“As for the counteroffensive that is allegedly stalling – it has failed completely,” the Russian leader replied.
 
Moscow is aware that Kiev is “still preparing new active offensive operations. We see that. We know that. And we're reacting to that appropriately,” he stated.
 
“As for what's happening now along the whole length of the contact line, it’s called active defense and our (Russian) forces are improving their positions almost everywhere in this area,” Putin said.
 
The Russian military is making gains near the city of Kupyansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, as well as Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, the Avdeevka area in the 'Donetsk People’s Republic', and other locations, he added.
 
“I want to thank the Armed Forces, the military leadership and, first of all, our fighters on the frontline for their courage,” the Russian president said.
