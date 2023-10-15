0
Sunday 15 October 2023 - 14:21

Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM

In a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, held in Doha on Sunday, Amirabdollahian said he has held talks with high-ranking officials of the Hamas movement in Beirut and Doha.
 
The Iranian foreign minister quoted the Hamas authorities as saying that addressing the issue of civilian Israeli captives is at the top of the agenda of the Palestinian movement on “Islamic and humanitarian” grounds.
 
Hamas has said that it will take the necessary measures in that regard whenever the practical situation is prepared, Amirabdollahian noted.
 
He further called for collective action by the Muslim nations to end the apartheid Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza.
 
The Iranian diplomat warned that nobody will be able to guarantee the prevention of broader tensions if the Israeli regime’s strikes against the defenseless people of Gaza continues.
 
For his part, the Qatari emir voiced concern about the tragic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.
 
He also held the occupier Israeli forces accountable for the criminal acts against the Palestinian people.
 
The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip for nine days. At least 2,329 Palestinians, including 724 children, have been killed and approximately 9,700 wounded so far in the Israeli air attacks.
 
The Zionist regime has also expressed readiness to expand its war on Gaza with “coordinated attacks from the air, sea and land” after Hamas’s operation outside Gaza last week.
 
The Israeli forces have kept up the relentless bombardment of Gaza amid an order for 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate south before a looming ground offensive.
