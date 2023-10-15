0
Sunday 15 October 2023 - 14:31

Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza

Story Code : 1088599
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Speaking during his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square, the Pontiff emphasized the need to protect the most vulnerable in the midst of conflict, saying, “I strongly ask that the children, the sick, the elderly, women, and all civilians do not become victims of the conflict. Humanitarian right(s) must be respected, above all in Gaza , where it is urgent and necessary to guarantee humanitarian corridors and help the population.”
 
Gaza City is witnessing a wave of evacuations as people attempt to escape the heavy Israeli bombardment. Many of these displaced individuals have sought refuge in Khan Younis, where over 20,000 people now find themselves at a UN camp. The situation is dire, with concerns growing about the availability of food supplies and the camp's limited capacity to accommodate additional evacuees.
 
Mahjoob Zweiri, the director of the Persian Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University, underscored the perilous conditions faced by civilians in Gaza due to relentless Israeli bombardments. He stated, “People are moving towards places where they have family members. But even the south of Gaza is not safe. In the last few days, we witnessed attacks on people trying to move from the north of Gaza to the south. There is no place that is safe in Gaza today. All of Gaza is a warzone. What is the point of asking people to move from the north of Gaza to the south?”
 
Meanwhile, Israeli tanks are being positioned along the border fence with Gaza as military preparations continue, heightening concerns about a potential ground offensive. In response to the mounting danger, Israel has ordered 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south.
 
The relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave has led to a dire humanitarian crisis. As of the latest reports, the death toll has risen to 2,382 Palestinians, with more than 9,714 individuals injured since October 7th.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
14 October 2023
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
14 October 2023
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
13 October 2023
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
13 October 2023
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
13 October 2023
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
12 October 2023
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
12 October 2023
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
12 October 2023