Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza

Islam Times - Pope Francis called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza to help those who are under siege and bombardment by the Israeli regime.

Gaza City is witnessing a wave of evacuations as people attempt to escape the heavy Israeli bombardment. Many of these displaced individuals have sought refuge in Khan Younis, where over 20,000 people now find themselves at a UN camp. The situation is dire, with concerns growing about the availability of food supplies and the camp's limited capacity to accommodate additional evacuees.

Mahjoob Zweiri, the director of the Persian Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University, underscored the perilous conditions faced by civilians in Gaza due to relentless Israeli bombardments. He stated, “People are moving towards places where they have family members. But even the south of Gaza is not safe. In the last few days, we witnessed attacks on people trying to move from the north of Gaza to the south. There is no place that is safe in Gaza today. All of Gaza is a warzone. What is the point of asking people to move from the north of Gaza to the south?”

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks are being positioned along the border fence with Gaza as military preparations continue, heightening concerns about a potential ground offensive. In response to the mounting danger, Israel has ordered 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south.

The relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave has led to a dire humanitarian crisis. As of the latest reports, the death toll has risen to 2,382 Palestinians, with more than 9,714 individuals injured since October 7th.

Speaking during his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square, the Pontiff emphasized the need to protect the most vulnerable in the midst of conflict, saying, “I strongly ask that the children, the sick, the elderly, women, and all civilians do not become victims of the conflict. Humanitarian right(s) must be respected, above all in Gaza , where it is urgent and necessary to guarantee humanitarian corridors and help the population.”