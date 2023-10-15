0
Sunday 15 October 2023 - 14:35

Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag

Unlike the movement's more familiar yellow flag, this red banner symbolizes a thirst for vengeance, according to sources within the Hezbollah resistance.
 
The red flag was unfurled at the "Al-Rahib" site, located on the border between occupied Palestine and Lebanon, as reported by Al-Manar Channel.
 
In reaction to this development, the Israeli army has announced the isolation of an area extending up to 4km (2.5 miles) from the northern border with Lebanon, strictly prohibiting public access.
 
This move follows Hezbollah's claim of responsibility for firing a missile at the occupied Palestine's northern border village of Shtula, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The Lebanese resistance group confirmed on Sunday that they had successfully targeted an Israeli Merkava tank at the "Al-Rahib" military site, using anti-tank guided missiles. The tank was hit directly, causing casualties among the crew. The Israeli occupation army has acknowledged the operation.
 
Remarkably, this marks the second consecutive targeting operation for which Hezbollah has claimed responsibility on the same day. Earlier in the day, an Israeli military outpost situated in the settlement of "Shtula," near the Lebanese border, was also targeted by the resistance faction with anti-tank guided missiles.
 
In their statement, Hezbollah cited the operation as a response to the Israeli aggression on a team of journalists in southern Lebanon on Friday. This aggression led to the martyrdom of Lebanese Reuters reporter Issam Abdallah and the injury of other colleagues. Additionally, it is in retaliation for the Israeli shelling of a civilian home in Shebaa, which resulted in the martyrdom of two elderly Lebanese civilians: Khalil Ali Hashem and Rabab Al-Aaqoum.
 
Concurrently, the Israeli occupation military confirmed one Israeli fatality and five injuries as a result of these recent developments. Israeli media reports this as the fifth Israeli killed within a week in operations conducted by Hezbollah.
 
On Saturday, Hezbollah declared the targeting of five Israeli occupation military sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, with precise impacts recorded.
