Sunday 15 October 2023 - 21:45

Health Ministry: One Palestinian Killed Every Five Minutes in Gaza

More than 724 children and 458 women are among 2,239 Palestinians killed so far, with nearly 10,000 more wounded - all in less than nine days, The Middle East Eye reported. 
 
Gaza's healthcare system is "taking its last breath amid Israeli massacres" and is due to totally collapse in a matter of hours, the health ministry added. 
 
"The world will be horrified by what is about to happen in a couple hours," a spokesperson for the health ministry told Al-Jazeera. 
 
"We call on the world to take immediate action to open a safe humanitarian corridor to bring aid to hospitals," he said.
 
If aid and fuel don't enter in the next few hours, he added, then hospitals will collapse.  
 
Meanwhile, the Gaza-based government media office stated that Palestinian authorities will begin burying victims of Israeli bombardment in mass graves because bodies are pilling up in hospitals. 
 
The health ministry issued a warning earlier that they fear the overwhelming number of bodies and wounded people in hospitals will lead to the spread of disease.
 
It also urged residents in the Gaza Strip to go to any hospital in the besieged territory or a branch of the blood bank association to donate blood “immediately”.
