0
Sunday 15 October 2023 - 21:56

Adviser to Netanyahu’s Wife Sparks Outrage with Shocking Torture Advocacy Amid Gaza Conflict

Story Code : 1088677
Adviser to Netanyahu’s Wife Sparks Outrage with Shocking Torture Advocacy Amid Gaza Conflict
In her post, Navon went beyond advocating for military actions, stating that it was insufficient to merely target Gaza. She suggested capturing and subjecting its residents to gruesome torture, including nail removal and skinning. She even mentioned the idea of removing male genitals and frying them. Navon’s words revealed a shocking level of cruelty.
 
In addition to these horrifying suggestions, she referenced unsubstantiated claims made by the Israeli regime’s media regarding the alleged beheading of babies by the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, during its recent Operation al-Aqsa Storm. It’s important to note that Hamas has consistently denied such allegations, asserting that they do not target civilians but focus on the Israeli military and security apparatus.
 
The Israeli military, while acknowledging it cannot officially confirm these claims, has given them a certain level of endorsement. However, these claims have been widely contested, and it is essential to rely on verified information and investigations.
 
The consequences of this ongoing conflict have been devastating for the people of Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry reports a significant toll, with 2,329 Palestinians killed, primarily women and children, and 9,714 others injured due to Israeli airstrikes. Over 420,000 people are now displaced within Gaza, with a substantial number seeking shelter in UN facilities and schools. Tragically, 15 hospitals in the region have been damaged by Israeli shelling and air raids.
 
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation. They warn that their shelters are no longer safe, and the availability of clean water is running critically low for the 2.3 million residents of Gaza. Meanwhile, there are indications that the Israeli regime is preparing for a ground offensive in the coastal area. The urgency of a peaceful resolution to this conflict is more apparent than ever, given the immense human suffering it has caused.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
14 October 2023
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
14 October 2023
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
13 October 2023
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
13 October 2023
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
13 October 2023
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
12 October 2023
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
12 October 2023
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
12 October 2023