Hezbollah: European Satellite Company Complicit with Israeli Enemy in Brutal Gaza War

Islam Times - Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office has issued Sunday a stern statement denouncing a recent decision that has dealt a severe blow to Palestinian media.

Hezbollah accuses Eutelsat of “shamelessly collaborating with the Israeli enemy in its ongoing brutal conflict against defenseless Palestinian civilians.” Furthermore, Hezbollah views this move as a “deliberate attempt to obscure the atrocities committed by Zionist forces, which are increasingly coming to light on the global stage. They also draw a connection to the tragic killing of journalists in Gaza and Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s statement firmly condemns the unjust decision and underscores “unwavering support for Al-Aqsa Channel, as well as all independent media outlets dedicated to uncovering the truth behind the occupation’s actions and shedding light on its crimes to the world.”

“In the midst of a ruthless campaign by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people, the European satellite operator, Eutelsat, opted to cease broadcasting of the Al-Aqsa satellite channel. This action aims to prevent the world from witnessing the oppression faced by Palestinians, ultimately challenging the Western world’s professed commitment to media neutrality and freedom of expression,” the statement read.