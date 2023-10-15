Islam Times - Seeking to reduce the military escalation in the Gaza Strip, Egypt on Sunday issued an invitation for an international regional summit on the latest developments in Palestine, news media reported.

The meeting reviewed “developments in the regional situation, notably with regard to the military escalation in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

The meeting urged continued contacts “with international and regional partners in order to reduce the escalation and stop targeting civilians,” as well as intensifying “contacts with international and regional relief organizations in order to deliver the necessary assistance.”

Sisi reiterated that “there is no solution to the Palestinian cause except through the two-state solution,” while “rejecting and deploring the policy of displacement or attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue at the expense of neighboring countries.”

He stressed "Egypt's readiness to exert any effort to achieve calm and launch and resume a genuine peace process.”

Egyptian sources, in statements to local media over the past few days, warned against any Israeli attempts to displace the residents of Gaza to Egypt’s nearby Sinai Peninsula.

As many as 2,269 people, including over 700 Palestinian children, have been so far killed and 9,814 others injured since the regime launched its bloody aggression against the coastal territory.

In its latest updated figures released by the Zionist regime's army, on Sunday morning it said that the number of soldiers killed during the Al-Aqsa Storm operation increased to 286.

A total of more than 1300 Zionist settlers and soldiers have been killed in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation launched by Hamas last Saturday.

“Egypt extends an invitation to host an international regional summit to address the developments and future of the Palestinian issue,” a statement said following a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Anadolu Agency reported.