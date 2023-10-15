Usurping Zionists Must Leave Occupied Palestine: Iran FM Spox

Islam Times - Usurping Zionist regime must abandon the occupied territories of Palestine, said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

They are the usurping and occupying Zionists who must leave the soil of Palestine, he underlined.

He said the Palestinians are the true and eternal owners of Palestine, noting that they have been courageously fighting to liberate their land for decades.

The nation continues to stand for its cause, he said, adding that the Palestinians will eventually dispose of their warmongering occupiers.

As many as 2,269 people, including over 700 Palestinian children, have been so far killed and 9,814 others injured since the regime launched its bloody aggression against the coastal territory.

In its latest updated figures released by the Zionist regime's army, on Sunday morning it said that the number of soldiers killed during the Al-Aqsa Storm operation increased to 286.

A total of more than 1300 Zionist settlers and soldiers have been killed in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation launched by Hamas last Saturday.

On X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, Nasser Kan'ani wrote that just because an occupier occupies land for a long time, it would not mean the occupier owns that occupied land.