0
Sunday 15 October 2023 - 22:25

Hungarian FM: Sanctions Failed to Bring Russian Economy ‘To its Knees’

Story Code : 1088682
Hungarian FM: Sanctions Failed to Bring Russian Economy ‘To its Knees’
Sanctions against Russia, contrary to the expectations of the European Union, could neither bring Russia "to its knees" economically nor lead to a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
 
"We should have such a dialogue or discussion when it comes to the impact of the sanctions against Russia: whether they were more harmful to us than to Russia, whether they make sense at all or not, whether they have achieved any kind of results, whether we were able to come closer to those targets which we have attached to the sanctions, namely putting Russia on its knees, economically speaking, and coming closer to peace. Whether we are successful or not? I think obviously not," Szijjarto said.
 
The Hungarian foreign minister noted that this issue is currently not being discussed in any way in the EU.
 
"Once you raise this issue, you are immediately cornered and humiliated," Szijjarto added.
