Sheikh Zakzaky: Islamic Republic of Iran to Become Only Superpower in World

Islam Times - In the near future, there will be only one superpower and that is the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nigeria's Shia Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky said.

Referring to the speech of one of his professors in the field of peace studies, he said, "There are two superpowers in the world today; One is the United States and the other is the Islamic Republic of Iran."

According to the professor, the United States has reached its highest level and is now declining, but the Islamic Republic of Iran is rising, Zakzaky said.

He also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran must prepare itself to not only lead the Islamic world but the whole world.

Zakzaky, who is a largely venerated cleric in Nigeria as well as the neighboring countries, has gained immense popularity among Iranians in the past years for his altruistic endeavors and support for the oppressed.

This is the Nigerian scholar’s second trip abroad since getting released from house arrest. Zakzaky was initially arrested in 2015, when the Nigerian army attacked his residence, which also served as a place of worship for Nigerian Muslims, killing 250 of Zakzaky’s followers including his three sons. The attack happening in Zaria, Kaduna state, is now known as the Zaria Massacre.

Zakzaky and his wife were acquitted of all charges after six years of house arrest on August 28, 2021.

He has founded more than 300 schools in Nigeria and other African nations and has also established charities for the health and educational support of African Muslims.

He has also been an avid advocator of Islamic values. Millions of people have reverted to Islam after getting inspired by Zakzaky’s humble and fair-minded character.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky made the remarks in the ceremony of receiving an honorary doctorate at the University of Tehran during his visit to Iran.