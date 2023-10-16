0
Monday 16 October 2023 - 01:55

Thousands of Danish, Swiss Demonstrators Condemn Israel’s Ruthless Killing of Palestinians

Story Code : 1088694
Thousands of Danish, Swiss Demonstrators Condemn Israel’s Ruthless Killing of Palestinians
The rally in Copenhagen, which was one of several planned across Denmark, took place under tight police surveillance.
 
The demonstration took place on the eighth day of the Israeli regime's relentless onslaught against Gaza, which has so far left nearly 2,300 Palestinians dead and nearly 10,000 injured.
 
The demonstrators converged at Norrebro in western Copenhagen, many carrying flags and banners with slogans such as "A genocide is unfurling" and "Stop killing innocent Palestinian children." Other banners read "Long live Palestine," denouncing the United States and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
One marcher told AFP that it would be "naive" to think that such actions could stop Israel.
 
"We are doing this to appeal to other countries and call on them to contribute to respect for international human rights and not lie, [and] not hide what is happening," he added.
 
Another participant said, "People must speak up more about what is happening in Gaza at the moment as millions of civilians are being killed and it's not acceptable."
 
Meanwhile, several thousand people demonstrated in a pro-Palestinian rally in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday.
 
Police and organizers said around 6,000 people attended the rally, marching behind a banner reading "Free Palestine" and chanting "Long live Palestine" and "Israel: assassins." Dozens of demonstrators waved Palestinian flags.
 
Cardboard placards read, "What you're calling 'self defense' is actually a genocide," "End Israeli apartheid," "Boycott Israel" and "We want peace in Palestine and not a Palestine in pieces."
 
One boy held a placard reading: "Save the children of Gaza."
 
Similar thousands-strong demonstrations were also held elsewhere across Europe, including in the Spanish capital city of Madrid and in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.
 
The demonstrations came after the Israeli regime's aircraft pummeled northern Gaza with fresh airstrikes on Saturday.
 
Israel's military campaign has seen the regime leveling entire districts and using banned white phosphorous munitions against densely-populated neighborhoods of Gaza.
 
The regime is simultaneously imposing an all-out siege on the Palestinian territory, choking up the flow of foodstuff, medicines, and fuel towards the sliver, and disrupting its supply of water and electricity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
14 October 2023
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
14 October 2023
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
13 October 2023
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
13 October 2023
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
13 October 2023
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
12 October 2023
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
12 October 2023
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon
12 October 2023