Thousands of Danish, Swiss Demonstrators Condemn Israel’s Ruthless Killing of Palestinians

Islam Times - Thousands of people in Denmark and Switzerland have attended pro-Palestinian rallies in protest at the Israeli regime's massacre of Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The demonstration took place on the eighth day of the Israeli regime's relentless onslaught against Gaza, which has so far left nearly 2,300 Palestinians dead and nearly 10,000 injured.

The demonstrators converged at Norrebro in western Copenhagen, many carrying flags and banners with slogans such as "A genocide is unfurling" and "Stop killing innocent Palestinian children." Other banners read "Long live Palestine," denouncing the United States and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One marcher told AFP that it would be "naive" to think that such actions could stop Israel.

"We are doing this to appeal to other countries and call on them to contribute to respect for international human rights and not lie, [and] not hide what is happening," he added.

Another participant said, "People must speak up more about what is happening in Gaza at the moment as millions of civilians are being killed and it's not acceptable."

Meanwhile, several thousand people demonstrated in a pro-Palestinian rally in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday.

Police and organizers said around 6,000 people attended the rally, marching behind a banner reading "Free Palestine" and chanting "Long live Palestine" and "Israel: assassins." Dozens of demonstrators waved Palestinian flags.

Cardboard placards read, "What you're calling 'self defense' is actually a genocide," "End Israeli apartheid," "Boycott Israel" and "We want peace in Palestine and not a Palestine in pieces."

One boy held a placard reading: "Save the children of Gaza."

Similar thousands-strong demonstrations were also held elsewhere across Europe, including in the Spanish capital city of Madrid and in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

The demonstrations came after the Israeli regime's aircraft pummeled northern Gaza with fresh airstrikes on Saturday.

Israel's military campaign has seen the regime leveling entire districts and using banned white phosphorous munitions against densely-populated neighborhoods of Gaza.

The regime is simultaneously imposing an all-out siege on the Palestinian territory, choking up the flow of foodstuff, medicines, and fuel towards the sliver, and disrupting its supply of water and electricity.

The rally in Copenhagen, which was one of several planned across Denmark, took place under tight police surveillance.