American Man kills Muslim Boy in Hate Crime Motivated by Israeli-Hamas War

Islam Times - A 71-year-old man from Illinois accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounding a 32-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime.

Officers found the woman and boy late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, southwest of Chicago, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.

Authorities did not release the names of the deceased, but the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations planned a Sunday news conference with a family member and identified the victims as as Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian-American boy who had recently turned 6, and his mother Hanaan Shahin.

According to the Will County sheriff’s office, the woman had called 911 to report that her landlord had attacked her with a knife, adding she then ran into a bathroom and continued to fight him off.

According to the latest statistics of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinian people killed in an Israeli raid on Gaza reached 2,329, with 9,024 others being injured during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

