Monday 16 October 2023 - 02:02

Hezbollah Hits 5 Israeli Headquarters

Issuing a statement on Sunday, Lebanese Hezbollah announced that the operation against the Israeli headquarters were carried out with precise arms. 
 
In another development, the Lebanese movement reported an attack on the Israeli forces' headquarters in Hanita which left one Israeli killed and 4 others injured. 
 
Two Merkava tanks and one personnel carrier were destroyed in these attacks that were carried out with guided missiles.
 
The attacks carried as a part of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli occupation of Palestine and war crimes against its people. 
 
Palestinian resistance fighters launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the positions of the Israeli regime in the occupied territories last Saturday morning, October 7, from the Gaza Strip, which shocked the regime, because such an inclusive and unprecedented operation occurred for the first time in 75 years of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. 
