Iran Slams US Destructive Role in Gaza War

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian lashed out at the United States for its unequivocal backing to Israel in the war against civilians in the Gaza Strip, and cautioned that further offensive in the besieged territory could escalate conflicts elsewhere in the region.

“In case Israel continues attacking the defenseless people of Gaza, there will be no guarantee that the situation would come under control and the conflict would not spill over,” Amir Abdollahian said.

The top diplomat stressed that those who do not favor the expansion of the current war must stop Israel’s savagery.

He also censured Washington for its contradictory attitude, adding the United States invites others to exercise self-restraint but at the same time evades commitment and ramps up its all-out support for Israel.

The Qatari emir, for his part, expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and stressed that his country’s stance on the Palestinian issue would never change as it prioritizes an end to the crimes of Israel in the besieged enclave.

The remarks comes as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the deployment of the second aircraft carrier on Saturday “to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack”. In the eastern Mediterranean the carrier USS Eisenhower and its accompanying ships will join the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Hours after the Hamas military operation against Israel last Saturday, US officials promised ‘rock-solid and unwavering’ support to its closest ally in the Middle East. Washington, which provides about $3bn in annual military aid to Israel, has ordered the movement of military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support. Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of United States foreign assistance since World War II.

United States President Joe Biden has pledged unwavering support for Israel as its military pummels Gaza with bombardment. In a White House speech on Tuesday, Biden stated that Washington will provide additional military assistance to Israel, which has since declared war on Hamas.

The Pentagon chief has said Washington would provide munitions to Israel. And, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington will never falter from its support for Israel.

Last Saturday, Hamas initiated a multi-pronged surprise military operation via land, sea and air. The group announced it was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians. The attacks have so far killed more than 1,400 and injured over 3,800, according to Israeli officials.

Following the multi-front attack by Hamas, Israel carried out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing more than 2,600 Palestinians, including hundreds of children and women, and wounding over 9,700 others. Tel Aviv has also ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza, saying he would halt its supply of electricity, food, water and fuel.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has confirmed that nearly 1 million people have been displaced in one week alone.

Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million people living in Northern Gaza to evacuate their homes, amid signs it is set to ramp up its offensive. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled south following the order. The UN has warned it is “impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences".

Human rights groups have stressed that depriving an occupied population of basic necessities is a war crime. Palestinians health officials have warned Gaza is rapidly running out of water and electricity, and the population faces severe shortages of food and medicine. They say hospitals in the besieged territory are under constant bombardment and facing imminent shutdown due to a lack of fuel.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on Earth, where some 2 million people live in an area of 140 square miles. It has been almost completely cut off from the rest of the world for nearly 17 years. More than half of its population lives in poverty and is food insecure, with nearly 80% of its population relying on humanitarian assistance.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

The minister made the remarks in a meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Sunday, warning about the dire consequences of Israel’s relentless bombardment of the besieged enclave. Iran's top diplomat was in Qatar on Sunday as part of a regional tour that also included stops in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.