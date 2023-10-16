Islam Times - The World Health Organisation said that Israel has ordered for 21 hospitals and medical centres in Gaza to be evacuated.

A number of hospitals in the besieged strip have been rendered out of order due to Israel imposing a complete siege on Gaza as well as the high number of wounded patients.

The hospitals have also suffered damage in the ongoing Israeli bombing.

On October 7, Hamas launched the largest military operation against the occupying entity in decades, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The resistance movement said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Al-Quds and growing settler violence.

Israeli officials also ordered a total blockade of the already besieged Gaza to compensate for heavy losses suffered during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million Palestinains trapped in Gaza to move South ahead of an expected ground offensive on the enclave.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday Israel has killed at least 2,750 Palestinians in Gaza since the war broke out over a week ago. More than 9,700 have been wounded in that same period, it added.

"Forced evacuation of hospitals may amount to a violation of International Humanitarian Law," the group said on Monday, The Middle East Eye reported.