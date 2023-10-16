0
Monday 16 October 2023 - 09:41

Arab League, African Union: Gaza Invasion Could Lead to ‘Genocide’

Story Code : 1088787
Arab League, African Union: Gaza Invasion Could Lead to ‘Genocide’
Both organisations called on “the United Nations and the international community to stop a catastrophe unfolding in front of us, before it is too late”, as Israel readies for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported.
 
On October 7, Hamas launched the largest military operation against the occupying entity in decades, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The resistance movement said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Al-Quds and growing settler violence.
 
Following Hamas’ surprise attack, Israel launched deadly strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.
 
Israeli officials also ordered a total blockade of the already besieged Gaza to compensate for heavy losses suffered during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million Palestinains trapped in Gaza to move South ahead of an expected ground offensive on the enclave.
 
The United Nations warned that the relocation of so many people is “impossible” and could have devastating consequences. The World Health Organization (WHO) also warned Israel’s evacuation order for Gaza amounts to a “death sentence” for vulnerable hospital patients.
 
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes has reached 2,700, including hundreds of children. The attacks have left more than 9,700 injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
14 October 2023
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
14 October 2023
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
13 October 2023
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
13 October 2023
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
13 October 2023
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
12 October 2023
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Call for Unity on Palestinian Support
12 October 2023