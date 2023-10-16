Arab League, African Union: Gaza Invasion Could Lead to ‘Genocide’

Islam Times - Israel’s planned ground invasion of Gaza “could lead to a genocide of unprecedented proportions”, the heads of the Arab League and African Union said in a joint statement.

On October 7, Hamas launched the largest military operation against the occupying entity in decades, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The resistance movement said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Al-Quds and growing settler violence.

Following Hamas’ surprise attack, Israel launched deadly strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials also ordered a total blockade of the already besieged Gaza to compensate for heavy losses suffered during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million Palestinains trapped in Gaza to move South ahead of an expected ground offensive on the enclave.

The United Nations warned that the relocation of so many people is “impossible” and could have devastating consequences. The World Health Organization (WHO) also warned Israel’s evacuation order for Gaza amounts to a “death sentence” for vulnerable hospital patients.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes has reached 2,700, including hundreds of children. The attacks have left more than 9,700 injured.

Both organisations called on “the United Nations and the international community to stop a catastrophe unfolding in front of us, before it is too late”, as Israel readies for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported.