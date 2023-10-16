0
Monday 16 October 2023 - 09:47

Norway PM Plans Cabinet Reshuffle after Loss in Local Elections

Story Code : 1088791
Norway PM Plans Cabinet Reshuffle after Loss in Local Elections
The announcement comes five weeks after municipal and regional elections in which Labor placed second behind the Conservatives, the first time since 1924 that the leftwing group failed to finish first in any nationwide vote, Reuters reported.
 
The changes will be announced at around 0910 GMT, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
 
The most high-profile change is that Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will be replaced by Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide, who served as foreign minister in 2012-2013, broadcasters NRK and TV2, and other media, reported.
 
In total, three ministers will leave government and two will move to new posts. A new position for digitalization and artificial intelligence will be created, expanding the cabinet to 20 members, according to the reports.
 
Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre and Minister of Energy and Petroleum Terje Aasland were all expected to keep their jobs, the reports said.
 
The minority government of Labor and the Centre Party, in office since 2021 when it replaced a centre-right coalition, is lagging in the polls ahead of an election for parliament due to take place in September 2025.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
16 October 2023
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
14 October 2023
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
14 October 2023
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
13 October 2023
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
13 October 2023
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
13 October 2023
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
12 October 2023