Trump Calls Biden’s Latest Interview with CBS `A Joke’

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden’s interview with CBS, which was aired on Sunday, should be considered a joke and a campaign contribution to Democrats, former president Donald Trump said.

"Each question contained the answer, and was so weakly and apologetically asked that it was a joke which should be considered a campaign contribution to the Democrat Party," he wrote on Truth Social, commenting on the interview in which Biden was asked questions about Ukraine and the latest escalation in the Middle East.

"They are protecting Biden even though he is the most corrupt and incompetent President in the history of the United States," Trump lamented.

"They just interviewed Crooked Joe Biden, and led him along like a lost child," Trump said, TASS reported.