Iran: US Complicit in Gaza War

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani slammed the US for providing unconditional support to Israel during the war against the Gaza Strip, and underlined that Washington is becoming complicit in the Zionist regime’s atrocities against the Palestinian people.

"Iran considers that the United States is already militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians," the diplomat told reporters.

"The crimes of the Zionist regime are carried out with the support of the United States and Washington must be held accountable," the spokesperson added at the news conference.

He warned that the continuation of the Zionist regime’s brutal onslaught against the besieged territory will pose a serious risk to peace in the entire region.

The Iranian diplomat also raised the alarm that any scenario will be possible if Israel’s brutal policies against Palestine continue.

“The resistance across the region won’t shut its eyes to the crimes committed by the Zionists,” Kana’ani cautioned.

He also described the Israeli actions in Gaza as a war crime, pointing to Israel’s repeated use of internationally-banned weapons against civilians in the enclave as well as its decision to cut off water, food and medicine supplies to the area.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kana’ani lashed out at certain Arab states over the normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel, stressing that “Normalization with the Zionist regime will not guarantee security for any party in the region. Those who once deemed that normalization could stop the Zionists’ crimes have now realized that they were mistaken.”

Last Saturday, Hamas initiated a multi-pronged surprise military operation via land, sea and air. The group announced it was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians. The attacks have so far killed more than 1,400 and injured over 3,800, according to Israeli officials.

Following the multi-front attack by Hamas, Israel carried out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing more than 2,700 Palestinians, including hundreds of children and women, and wounding over 9,700 others. Tel Aviv has also ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza, saying he would halt its supply of electricity, food, water and fuel.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has confirmed that nearly 1 million people have been displaced in one week alone, while the Israeli military prepares for an expected ground invasion as the next stages of its war.

Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million people living in Northern Gaza to evacuate their homes, amid signs it is set to ramp up its offensive. Half a million residents have left Northern Gaza for the South, according to Israel. Many Palestinians say they would not heed the order.

The UN has warned it is “impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences". The World Health Organization (WHO) has also cautioned that a mass evacuation of the Northern Gaza Strip would be "disastrous" for hospital patients, with hospitals in the South already at full capacity.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on Earth, where some 2 million people live in an area of 140 square miles. It has been almost completely cut off from the rest of the world for nearly 17 years. More than half of its population lives in poverty and is food insecure, with nearly 80% of its population relying on humanitarian assistance.

Human rights groups have stressed that depriving an occupied population of basic necessities is a war crime. Palestinian health officials have warned Gaza is rapidly running out of water and electricity, and the population faces severe shortages of food and medicine. They say hospitals in the besieged territory are under constant bombardment and facing imminent shutdown due to a lack of fuel.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

