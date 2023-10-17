0
Tuesday 17 October 2023 - 00:26

Kibbutz Be’eri Survivor: Some Civilians Killed by Israeli Army, Not Hamas

Story Code : 1088936
Kibbutz Be’eri Survivor: Some Civilians Killed by Israeli Army, Not Hamas
Yasmin Porat was present during an intense exchange of fire between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in Kibbutz Be’eri in Southern Israel, The Middle East Eye reported.
 
She told state broadcaster Kan during a radio show that Israelis from the kibbutz were killed by Israeli troops in the "very, very heavy crossfire". 
 
"So our forces may have shot them?" interviewer Aryeh Golan asked, to which Porat replied, "Undoubtedly". 
 
On October 7, Hamas launched the largest military operation against the occupying entity in decades, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The resistance movement said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Al-Quds and growing settler violence.
 
Later, Israeli Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi said that the Defense Force did not live up to its responsibility to protect Israel when Hamas struck.
 
“The IDF is responsible for the security of our nation and its citizens, and we failed to do so on Saturday morning,” Halevi said, in Hebrew, in his first public remarks since the conflict broke out, adding, “We will look into it, we will investigate, but now it is time for war.”
 
Since October 7, more than 1,400 Israelis killed and over 3,800 injured, according to Israeli officials.
