0
Tuesday 17 October 2023 - 00:49

Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Op. Response to 75-year Long Zionists Crimes

Story Code : 1088941
Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Op. Response to 75-year Long Zionists Crimes
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian parliament made the comments in the extraordinary meeting of the speakers of 14 Islamic countries parliaments, which was held online on Monday. 
 
Ghalibaf condemned the international community's inadequate reaction to Zionist regime's crimes against the besieged Gaza Strip as "upsetting", warning that "if the crimes are not stopped, the situation will quickly get out of hand there will be no patience. The incursion of the Zionist regime into Gaza can lead to the opening of the gates of hell and the conflict could spill over to the entire region and even the world."
 
The Iranian speaker further warned that the world cannot take another war as the same time as the Ukraine war and US provoked tension in East of Asia.
 
He highlighted that "There is very little time to prevent it (Gaza catastrophe)."
 
Ghalibaf continued to make another suggestion, saying that, "The parliaments of Islamic countries should demand the United States to change its policy towards Gaza and call for an end to the blockade."
 
He further called on the Islamic countries' parliaments to coordinate actions to hold the companies that help the Zionist regime to account for their role in violating the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza and ask these companies to end their participation in apartheid and war crimes.
 
He further called for the opening of the Gaza crossing and sending humanitarian aid to the people of Strip as his other suggestion.
 
The Iranian speaker further called on his Islamic counterparts to show solidarity with Palestinian people to pursue their rights in the upcoming IPU147 meeting in Angola. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
16 October 2023
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
14 October 2023
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Evacuation Convoys, Killing Children
14 October 2023
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements
13 October 2023
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies
13 October 2023
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
White House: US Won’t Fight for ‘Israel’
13 October 2023
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
Former Hamas Chief Urges Friday Protests Across Islamic World
12 October 2023