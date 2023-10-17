Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Op. Response to 75-year Long Zionists Crimes

Islam Times - The Iranian parliament speaker says that the Zionist Israeli regime cannot play the victim policy after all the crimes in its recently launched assault on the Gaza Strip.

Ghalibaf condemned the international community's inadequate reaction to Zionist regime's crimes against the besieged Gaza Strip as "upsetting", warning that "if the crimes are not stopped, the situation will quickly get out of hand there will be no patience. The incursion of the Zionist regime into Gaza can lead to the opening of the gates of hell and the conflict could spill over to the entire region and even the world."

The Iranian speaker further warned that the world cannot take another war as the same time as the Ukraine war and US provoked tension in East of Asia.

He highlighted that "There is very little time to prevent it (Gaza catastrophe)."

Ghalibaf continued to make another suggestion, saying that, "The parliaments of Islamic countries should demand the United States to change its policy towards Gaza and call for an end to the blockade."

He further called on the Islamic countries' parliaments to coordinate actions to hold the companies that help the Zionist regime to account for their role in violating the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza and ask these companies to end their participation in apartheid and war crimes.

He further called for the opening of the Gaza crossing and sending humanitarian aid to the people of Strip as his other suggestion.

The Iranian speaker further called on his Islamic counterparts to show solidarity with Palestinian people to pursue their rights in the upcoming IPU147 meeting in Angola.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian parliament made the comments in the extraordinary meeting of the speakers of 14 Islamic countries parliaments, which was held online on Monday.