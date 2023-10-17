Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 460 in Donetsk

Islam Times - The Russian military has repelled 10 attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian troops have lost up to 460 soldiers as killed or injured, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The Russian troops also repelled 10 attacks in the Kupyansk direction, where the Ukrainian military lost up to 85 soldiers as killed or injured in the past day.

In the South Donetsk, Ukraine’s military casualties amounted to over 70 troops. Moreover, Ukraine lost up to 65 soldiers in the

Krasny Liman direction, where Russian troops have repelled two attacks.

In addition, the Russian military downed three Ukrainian fighter jets over the past 24 hours.

"The enemy lost up to 460 military personnel as killed and injured, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 12 cars," the military said in a statement, Sputnik reports.