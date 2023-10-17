0
Tuesday 17 October 2023 - 00:55

Hamas Denies Reports of ‘Ceasefire in Gaza’

Story Code : 1088943
Hamas media office made the statement on Monday after Reuters reported that the US, Israel and Egypt have agreed to a truce in southern Gaza to begin at 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) to coincide with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, Press TV reported.
 
Citing two Egyptian security sources, the report said that the ceasefire would last for several hours.
 
The US, Israel and Egypt had agreed that the Rafah crossing would be open until 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) “as a one-day initial re-opening,” it added.
 
However, Israel denied the reported ceasefire, with a statement from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office saying, “There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out.”
 
Speaking after a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the Rafah border crossing is set to reopen to allow humanitarian aid in.
Comment


