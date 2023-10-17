Putin Holds Phone Call with Assad over Gaza

Islam Times - Russian and Syrian presidents discussed in a phone call on Monday the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

The two presidents affirmed the necessity of immediately delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in the Strip and stopping the bombing and displacement policy that the Israeli regime is adopting against innocent people in Gaza.

According to SANA News Agency, they also emphasized the need to stop the displacement of Palestinians by the Zionist regime and the attacks against innocent civilians in Gaza.

On October 7, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm deep into the territories occupied by the Israeli regime. The operation involved large-scale air, land, and sea strikes.

Israel responded with intensive air strikes on civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 2,670 Palestinians in Gaza and wounding some 10,000 others, according to the territory’s health ministry.

The regime has also intensified the siege of Gaza, leaving the city, home to more than 2.3 million Palestinians, without water, electricity, fuel and internet.

According to reports, Israel also destroyed some 135,000 houses and residential units in Gaza since the beginning of its savage attacks.

Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin discussed the means of halting the Israeli aggression on Gaza.