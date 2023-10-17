Hamas Conducts New Strike on Ben-Gurion Airport

Islam Times - The Hamas military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has conducted a new missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group waged a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Hamas said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds and growing Israeli settler violence.

At least 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday.

In a message published on the group's Telegram channel, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the [Israeli authorities'] crimes against Palestinian civilians."