Tuesday 17 October 2023 - 01:01

Hamas Conducts New Strike on Ben-Gurion Airport

Story Code : 1088946
In a message published on the group's Telegram channel, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the [Israeli authorities'] crimes against Palestinian civilians."
 
The Israeli regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group waged a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.
 
Hamas said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds and growing Israeli settler violence.
 
At least 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday.
