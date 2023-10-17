Hamas Conducts New Strike on Ben-Gurion Airport

In a message published on the group's Telegram channel, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the [Israeli authorities'] crimes against Palestinian civilians."
The Israeli regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group waged a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.
Hamas said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds and growing Israeli settler violence.
At least 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday.