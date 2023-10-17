Palestine Red Crescent: Rafah Passage Not Opened Yet

Islam Times - The Red Crescent Society of Palestine announced that Rafah passage is blocked yet and the humanitarian aid, including medical items, has lagged behind the borders of the country.

In another development, the Israeli fighters hit Khan Younis, Jabalia, and al-Nasirat along with some areas.

Palestinian resistance fighters launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the positions of the Israeli regime in the occupied territories last Saturday morning, October 7, from the Gaza Strip, which shocked the regime, because such an inclusive and unprecedented operation occurred for the first time in 75 years of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The operation entered its 10th day with the Israeli regime getting disappointed against the Palestinian resistance forces thus resorting to hitting civilians and their houses in Gaza with fighter jets.

No area in Gaza can survive the Israel attacks.

Palestine's Ministry of Health again urged the international community to put pressure on the Israeli regime in order to stop attacks on the relief teams.