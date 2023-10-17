Israeli Parliament Session Halted amid Sirens

Islam Times - The ongoing Knesset (Israeli Parliament) session was interrupted after sirens sounded in al-Quds, forcing officials including Israeli regime's Prime Minister Netanyahu to go to fortified rooms.

Sirens have also sounded in Be’eri and Nahal Oz, towns that lie close to the Gaza border, indicating the rockets’ long-range capabilities. In what may be the largest rocket barrage since October 7, even Israel’s larger cities are within striking distance.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been martyred and 9,600 wounded since the Israeli strikes erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks. That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides.

According to reports, al-Quds is under fire, the target of a rocket barrage launched by militants in the Gaza Strip. This marks the first series of attacks on Israel since Sunday night, an escalation that has seen the conflict break its momentary lull. The reach of these rockets is not confined to Jerusalem.