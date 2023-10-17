Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami praised the Hamas' largest-ever military blow to Israel, and described the ongoing Gaza war as the preliminary step to the fall of the Zionist regime.

He stressed that the war on the besieged Gaza Strip was “the first stage in the early crumble of the fake Zionist regime”, describing Hamas-led Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Israeli regime as an event that exposed the illegal entity to a “political and security earthquake”.

The IRGC chief added the military operation had a tactical aspect in terms of geography but its sphere of influence spanned all across the globe.

“Today, as acknowledged by everyone, the Zionist regime has not only suffered defeat but also been humiliated, and Hamas, single-handedly and without reliance on any other power, has inflicted a major defeat on them," the senior commander continued.

The military official underlined that the Zionist regime would not be able to recover from such a humiliating defeat despite its desperate attempts.

“No matter what the Zionists do in the future, the regime cannot recover from such humiliation,” he said, adding, “Israel's delusion of grandeur collapsed with the operation by Hamas and its powerless reality was revealed to everyone.”

Major General Salami underscored that the bombing of residential buildings is not a sign of power and defies any logic.

“Today, the fake identity of the Zionist regime has fallen apart and nothing else is left of it but a hollow shell,” he continued.

Last Saturday, Hamas initiated a multi-pronged surprise military operation via land, sea and air. The group announced it was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians. The attacks have so far killed more than 1,400 and injured over 3,800, according to Israeli officials. Hamas also announced it is holding between at least 200 and 250 hostages.

Following the multi-front attack by Hamas, Israel carried out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing more than 2,800 Palestinians, including hundreds of children and women, and wounding over 10,000 others. Tel Aviv has also ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza, saying he would halt its supply of electricity, food, water and fuel.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has confirmed that nearly 1 million people have been displaced in one week alone, while the Israeli military prepares for an expected ground invasion as the next stages of its war.

Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million people living in Northern Gaza to evacuate their homes, amid signs it is set to ramp up its offensive. Half a million residents have left Northern Gaza for the South, according to Israel. Many Palestinians say they would not heed the order.

The UN has warned it is “impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences". The World Health Organization (WHO) has also cautioned that a mass evacuation of the Northern Gaza Strip would be "disastrous" for hospital patients, with hospitals in the South already at full capacity.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on Earth, where some 2 million people live in an area of 140 square miles. It has been almost completely cut off from the rest of the world for nearly 17 years. More than half of its population lives in poverty and is food insecure, with nearly 80% of its population relying on humanitarian assistance.

Human rights groups have stressed that depriving an occupied population of basic necessities is a war crime. Palestinian health officials have warned Gaza is rapidly running out of water and electricity, and the population faces severe shortages of food and medicine. They say hospitals in the besieged territory are under constant bombardment and facing imminent shutdown due to a lack of fuel.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

