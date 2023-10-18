Biden to Visit ‘Israel’ on Wednesday

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden will visit the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on early Tuesday morning.

Biden's trip will be part of a larger trip to the Middle East, with the US president scheduled to make stops in Jordan and Egypt to meet with Jordanian, Egyptian, and Palestinian Authority officialsThe trip will be an opportunity for Biden to personally affirm to the ‘Israeli’ occupiers that the United States stands by their side, following a Hamas surprise qualitative resistance operation on October 7.Biden will hear from ‘Israeli’ officials about needed aid and military assistance, Blinken said.Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the invitation during a phone call with Biden on Sunday, according to ‘Israeli’ media. In addition, Egyptian sources reported that Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi invited Biden to take part in an international conference on Saturday regarding the war on Gaza.