0
Wednesday 18 October 2023 - 05:25

UK Silences Free Speech: Former Diplomat Craig Murray Arrested for Supporting Hamas, Hezbollah

Story Code : 1089252
UK Silences Free Speech: Former Diplomat Craig Murray Arrested for Supporting Hamas, Hezbollah
Murray was detained on Monday under the UK's so-called “Prevention of Terrorism Act” after he returned from a trip to Iceland.

Before his arrest, he had taken part in a pro-Palestinian protest outside Iceland's parliament building.

In another X post on Sunday, Murray had clearly indicated his support for Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

“...in the coming Gaza genocide, every act of armed resistance by Hamas and Hezbollah will have my support. If that is a crime, send me back to jail,” he said.

On the same day, Murray reposted an earlier X post by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling on the world body to intervene for an immediate ceasefire in “Israel’s” ongoing bloody war against the Gaza Strip, adding, “Under international law, atrocity crimes must not only be punished but also prevented.”

His detention came amid an all-out war waged by the “Israeli” entity against the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 2,800 Palestinians and injured close to 11,000 others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
18 October 2023
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel's Downfall
17 October 2023
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
17 October 2023
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
17 October 2023
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
16 October 2023
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
16 October 2023
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
14 October 2023
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023