UK Silences Free Speech: Former Diplomat Craig Murray Arrested for Supporting Hamas, Hezbollah

Islam Times - The former British diplomat and human rights activist Craig Murray has been detained under the country’s counterterrorism laws after declaring support for the people of Palestine and criticizing Israel's atrocities against them.

Murray was detained on Monday under the UK's so-called “Prevention of Terrorism Act” after he returned from a trip to Iceland.Before his arrest, he had taken part in a pro-Palestinian protest outside Iceland's parliament building.In another X post on Sunday, Murray had clearly indicated his support for Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.“...in the coming Gaza genocide, every act of armed resistance by Hamas and Hezbollah will have my support. If that is a crime, send me back to jail,” he said.On the same day, Murray reposted an earlier X post by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling on the world body to intervene for an immediate ceasefire in “Israel’s” ongoing bloody war against the Gaza Strip, adding, “Under international law, atrocity crimes must not only be punished but also prevented.”His detention came amid an all-out war waged by the “Israeli” entity against the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 2,800 Palestinians and injured close to 11,000 others.