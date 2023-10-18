“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians

Islam Times - At least 500 civilians have been killed by “Israeli” airstrikes on Baptist Hospital [Al Ahli Arab Hospital] amid the apartheid regime's relentless aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in the Gaza says.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said “Israeli” airstrikes on the central Gaza hospital compound killed hundreds of people, mainly women and children."Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," it added.Thousands of civilians were seeking medical treatment and shelter in the hospital from relentless “Israeli” airstrikes.The attack is the deadliest “Israeli” airstrike in five wars fought since 2008, the Palestinian Civil Defense said.“The massacre at al-Ahli Arab Hospital is unprecedented in our history. While we’ve witnessed tragedies in past wars and days, but what took place tonight is tantamount to genocide,” spokesman Mahmoud Basal said.The media office of Hamas described the attack as a "war crime.""The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] condemned the “Israeli” attack as genocide.Palestinian Authority [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning following the “Israeli” air strike.Photos from Baptist Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area.This comes as the humanitarian situation is getting worse by the hour in Gaza, with hospitals facing a collapse.The World Health Organization [WHO] is warning of an imminent catastrophe in the territory.The WHO’s director-general strongly condemned the deadly strike on Baptist Hospital.In a post on social media platform X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for the “immediate protection of civilians” and for the Israeli regime’s “evacuation orders to be reversed.”"Early reports indicate hundreds of deaths and injuries," said Tedros."We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed."Iran, Turkey, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan condemned the “Israeli” airstrike on the Baptist Hospital.Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to be spared “Israeli” bombardments, which began on October 7.