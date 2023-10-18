Iran Strongly Condemns Israel Attack on Gaza Hospital

Islam Times - Iran strongly condemned the recent Israeli war crime against Palestinians after Israel airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed over 1000 civilians.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani censured the attack as a brutal act of war crime and genocide."By committing this heinous and atrocious crime, The Zionist regime of Israel once again revealed its savagery and inhumanity to the world and proved that it has no slightest adherence to the principles and rules of international law during times of war," he said.Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to be spared Israeli bombardments, which began on October 7.Israeli airstrikes on The Al-Ahli Hospital, previously known as Al-Mamadani, has resulted in death of over 1000 civilians, and the death toll may increase as many victims are still under the rubble.The attack on hospital is amid the regime's relentless aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.On Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry said Israeli airstrikes on the central Gaza hospital compound killed hundreds of people, mainly women and children."Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," it added.