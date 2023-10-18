China Promises to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Gaza amid Ongoing Conflict

Islam Times - China has expressed concern over the consequences of Israel's blockade of Gaza and has announced its intent to send humanitarian aid to the region.

In the wake of the UN Security Council's failure to adopt a Russian-proposed resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Beijing's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun emphasized that China will continue to call for an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East to prevent their escalation and further deterioration of the situation.Zhang stressed the importance of countries adopting an "objective and fair position" to avert large-scale conflict and humanitarian disasters, thereby safeguarding regional and international security.Specifically, Zhang raised concerns about Israel's blockade of Gaza, which has been in place since a surprise attack by Hamas resistance forces on October 7.Zhang conveyed China's deep apprehension about the consequences of Israel's complete blockade of Gaza and called on Tel Aviv to cease the "collective punishment of the population of Gaza."He emphasized China's support for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the timely delivery of water, medicine, and other humanitarian goods to Gaza. China has committed to providing emergency humanitarian assistance to Gaza through both UN channels and bilateral means.Zhang underscored the principle that "humanitarian issues should not be politicized" and emphasized the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and ensuring the safety of civilian populations.Palestinian officials say at least 2,800 people have been killed in the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which have injured another 10,000, according to The New York Times.The United Nations said on Tuesday that more than one million have been displaced in 10 days the Gaza Strip, which is under siege, affecting water supply, food, medicine, and other basic needs of the people.UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said at a UN press conference that Israel’s military operations show no signs of abating, and that “the continued siege on Gaza” is affecting water supply, food, medicine, and other basic needs.“With a staggering 4,200 people killed, over one million people displaced in just 10 days, and large areas in the Gaza Strip reduced to rubble, we have grave fears about the toll on civilians in the coming days,” said Shamdasani.“And there are daily indications of violations of the laws of war and international human rights law,” she added.The death toll includes many women and children, as well as at least 11 Palestinian journalists, 28 medical staff, and 14 UN staff, she added.