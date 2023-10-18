0
Wednesday 18 October 2023 - 07:11

US to Blame for Intensified Israeli Attacks on Gaza: Iranian FM

In a telephone conversation with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian lashed out at the US for its unconstructive policies and for encouraging the Zionist regime to intensify attacks against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He denounced the American support for the Israeli regime as a main factor in the continuation and spread of war.

The foreign minister said the US is backing the Zionist atrocities while people across the world have condemned the Israeli massacre of Palestinian women and children in Gaza.

Unfortunately, 300 to 700 civilians are getting killed in Gaza every day, Amirabdollahian deplored, noting that the siege of Gaza has prevented the delivery of food and medicine through a humanitarian corridor.

For his part, Borrell warned of the threat of spread of tensions in the region, calling on all parties to show self-restraint.

The European Union is making efforts to stop the war on Gaza, he noted, stressing the need to open a humanitarian corridor to send aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.

The EU foreign policy chief also highlighted the significant role of Iran in the de-escalation of regional tensions.

The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip for 11 days. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and around 10,000 wounded in the Israeli airstrikes.

The WHO has warned there are only “24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left” in the besieged Gaza Strip.
