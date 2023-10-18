UN Expresses Concern over Risk of Waterborne Diseases in Gaza

Islam Times - The United Nations (UN) voiced its apprehension about the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases in Gaza, due to Israeli blockade and bombardment.

"The concerns regarding dehydration and waterborne diseases are substantial due to the breakdown of water and sanitation services. This includes the recent closure of Gaza's last operational seawater desalination plant," stated the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).In a report, it was mentioned that certain areas in southern Gaza had access to water for only three hours on Tuesday. Furthermore, a mere 14 percent of the Strip's population benefited from this limited water supply.The government media office in Gaza has said the loss of life due to "the current Israeli aggression exceeds all the wars that Gaza has been exposed to in recent years."They stated, "The catastrophic humanitarian reality in Gaza is unprecedented. The international community must take immediate and substantial steps to halt the crime of ethnic cleansing. We demand a prompt response to distress calls by delivering relief aid to citizens and humanitarian assistance to service sectors."United Nations officials have cautioned that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip are facing a dire situation as Israel's heaviest bombardment of the occupied enclave continues for the 11th consecutive day.In a report issued on Tuesday, the UN noted that the Israeli army persisted in pounding southern areas despite earlier warnings for residents to move south in anticipation of a multi-front offensive on the small coastal territory.The report also emphasized the critical issue of water scarcity, warning that without access to water, casualties would increase. This warning came shortly after the World Health Organization disclosed that Gaza had only "24 hours of water, electricity, and fuel left."The residents of the besieged Strip, home to over two million Palestinians, have already been grappling with severe shortages of drinking water, as well as water for hygiene and laundry. They also face acute shortages of essential supplies such as baby formula and flour, with all supermarkets reporting empty shelves.The UN agency for Palestinian refugees echoed its concerns about the risk of dehydration and waterborne diseases, stating, "Fuel reserves at all hospitals across Gaza are expected to last for an additional 24 hours only. The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at serious risk."According to Palestinian officials, more than 2,800 people, including at least 1,000 children, have lost their lives in Israel's bombing campaign since October 7. Approximately 10,000 others have been wounded, with many still trapped under the rubble.The bombardment commenced after fighters from Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement governing the Strip, launched a surprise attack just outside the besieged enclave on Israeli-occupied territory. Up to this point, Israeli officials have reported that at least 1,400 people have been killed, and over 4,000 have been injured in occupied territories.In the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds, Israel's military operations and arrests in Palestinian neighborhoods, towns, and villages have resulted in the deaths of 61 Palestinians over the past 11 days, as confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry on Tuesday. At least seven of these casualties were caused by settlers.The most recent fatal incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the Israeli army killed 17-year-old Mohammad Melhem during a raid on the town of Halhul in Hebron (al-Khalil) in the southern occupied West Bank.In Nablus, the health ministry also reported the death of 72-year-old Sameer Sabra on Tuesday. He had sustained a gunshot wound from the Israeli army on the previous Friday.Israel has implemented a comprehensive blockade on Gaza for at least 10 days, preventing the entry of food, water, fuel, and medicine.