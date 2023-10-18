0
Israel Kills over 70 Civilians in Southern Gaza Airstrikes

The fatalities occurred overnight on Tuesday. The Israeli violence has led to a death toll of more than 2,800 in Gaza since October 7.

Many of those affected by the recent Israeli air raids were individuals who had been evacuated from Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as per the Israeli regime's orders, according to Al Jazeera's report from Gaza.

Ambulances have been tasked with transporting the injured to already overcrowded hospitals. There are reports of many people still trapped in the rubble of the targeted buildings, awaiting rescue.

In Khan Younis, in front of Nasser Hospital, an employee of the Emergency Medical Services held the lifeless body of an infant and spoke to reporters: "Israel is targeting children."

Another eyewitness told Al Jazeera that their entire neighborhood lay in ruins. "We were all asleep and woke up in the early morning before dawn to pray. Immediately afterward, our house with 40 people inside, old and young, was hit," they said. "Suddenly the entire neighborhood was in ruins. The scenes I witnessed are indescribable, with bodies all around me," they added.

Meanwhile, a 12th Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli air raid on a residential building in northern Gaza.

Sources told Anadolu Agency that Mohammad Balousha, who worked for “Palestine Today”, was killed in an Israeli air raid on Al-Saftawi neighbourhood in northern Gaza. The air raid left many others injured, according to eyewitnesses.

On Sunday, the Palestinian journalists syndicate said 11 Palestinian journalists were killed by Israeli bombing on Gaza and 20 others injured.

A World Health Organization official says 11,000 people have been injured in Gaza, half of whom are women and children.

The organisation said there have been 115 attacks on health facilities in Gaza and that they need to prepare for disease outbreak prevention.
