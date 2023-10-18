Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned the Zionist regime that if its atrocities against Gaza continue, nobody will be able to hold back Muslims and the resistance forces.

A group of academic elites and outstanding scientific talents met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday.Ayatollah Khamenei said at the meeting that Muslim nations are angry at the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.“If these crimes continue, the Muslims and the resistance forces will become impatient, (and) no one would be able to stop them,” he said.“This is a fact that exists. Of course, whatever the Zionist regime does, it will not be able to make up for the scandalous failure it suffered.”The Leader also said that what is in front of the eyes of the whole world in Palestine is the Israeli regime’s crime of genocide.Claims by some countries that the Palestinians have killed civilians are false as all those living in settlements across the occupied territories are armed, he asserted.“Now let’s suppose that they are civilians. How many civilians were killed? This occupying regime is killing a hundred times more civilians; women, children, the elderly and youth. The armed forces are not living in Gaza buildings. They are in their own place. They (the Israelis) know it too. These are all people. They choose crowded sites and hit them… The occupying government of the Zionist regime must be put on trial today.”Ayatollah Khamenei also noted that numerous pieces of information suggest that the US is formulating the current policy within the Zionist regime.“The Americans should consider their responsibility (regarding Israeli crimes in Gaza)… The bombings must stop immediately,” he added.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader urged scholars and scientists not to remain indifferent towards the situation in Gaza.“Today, in the case of Gaza, all of us have the responsibility to react. We must show a reaction. Some people are hungry, some are under bombardment, and some are being martyred in hundreds. A scholar, a university, or a seminary scholar must try to recognize the truth and stand by it. Looking indifferently (at issues) is not permissible for scholars and scientists,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.