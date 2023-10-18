US, France Helping Israeli Regime as 27 Western Satellites Monitoring Gaza Strip

Islam Times - France and the US have rushed to aid the Israeli regime in its onslaught against Palestinians using 27 satellites monitoring the Gaza Strip, just one day after Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian Resistance Movement, according to information obtained by Iranian News Agency.

On October 7, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance fighters in Gaza began Al-Aqsa Storm operation outside Gaza. They entered the occupied territories, successfully carried out their tactical operations, and for hours took control of key locations in the Zionist occupied territories, dealing serious blows to the Israeli army.High-ranking officials of the Zionist regime acknowledged that this operation commenced with high confidentiality of the operation information and adhered to the principle of surprise attacks. It employed hybrid tactics of combined land, air, and sea assets for attacks on Zionist positions, and resulted in devastating blows to the Israeli regime.Recognizing the severity of the assault, the Zionist regime started to take measures on the second day of the attack to quell the resistance's operations. However, the Islamic resistance fighters were able to kill over 1,200 Zionists and injure thousands more despite the Zionists' best efforts to repel the attack.Now and 10 days after the start of the operation, the Tasnim News Agency has obtained information with the help of Iranian satellite data experts that shows the Western countries have rushed to help the Zionist regime from the first day after Al-Aqsa Storm operation, using imaging satellites monitoring the Gaza Strip.According to the information, France has focused five commercial satellites on the Gaza Strip, and on average, these satellites' cutting-edge sensors are used to scan and monitor the whole enclave and its surroundings once or twice a day.These satellites have a range of spatial resolution capabilities, from 30 centimeters to 1.5 meters, all of which offer excellent capabilities for tracking movements and changes to the Earth.On the other hand, the United States has been actively imaging the entire Gaza Strip and its surroundings at least once a day since October 8, as it has a sizable satellite constellation of 22 satellites, including 3 large satellites and 19 small commercial ones.Although the Zionist regime is in possession of satellites with a 30-cm spatial resolution and spy satellites, the swift developments had made imagery from American and European commercial satellites a necessity for monitoring the Gaza Strip and identifying the positions of Hamas.France and the United States filled this void and potentially enabled the Israeli regime to target various Gaza regions and pose threats to innocent Gazan civilians and resistance fighters.The Zionist regime has killed thousands of innocent non-military people in Gaza by using these satellite data to launch aerial and artillery attacks.The information obtained after examining the positions of the French and American commercial satellites has revealed that these satellites started to focus on the Gaza Strip since October 8, the second day of Al-Aqsa Storm operation, and not the day of the operation or before it. The fact implies that the US and French intelligence services were also caught off guard.Despite the substantial assistance and expenditures, the Zionist regime has failed to defeat the resistance fighters, as many global media outlets and military experts have noted.