Ireland Hopeful about Iran’s Role in Defusing Gaza Crisis

Islam Times - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheal Martin expressed hope that Iran would wield influence to stop the war in Gaza, calling for a humanitarian corridor to help the Palestinian people besieged by the Israeli regime in the enclave.

In a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday, Martin voiced concern about the spread of tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories as the Zionist regime has been pounding Gaza for 11 days.Stressing the need for the observance of the international humanitarian law amid the Gaza war, the Irish minister said it is necessary to establish a humanitarian corridor to supply aid to the people of Gaza.Martin also expressed hope that Iran, by playing its unique role in the region, would offer fruitful initiatives to de-escalate regional tensions.For his part, Amirabdollahian warned that the continued Israeli attacks and the siege of Gaza might result in the spread of war to the other fronts.“It is necessary to create appropriate corridors immediately to send water, food, medicine and medical supplies to people of Gaza,” the top Iranian diplomat noted.The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip for 11 days. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and around 10,000 wounded in the Israeli airstrikes.The WHO has warned there are only “24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left” in the besieged Gaza Strip.