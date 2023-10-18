0
Wednesday 18 October 2023 - 07:42

Ireland Hopeful about Iran’s Role in Defusing Gaza Crisis

Story Code : 1089288
Ireland Hopeful about Iran’s Role in Defusing Gaza Crisis
In a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday, Martin voiced concern about the spread of tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories as the Zionist regime has been pounding Gaza for 11 days.

Stressing the need for the observance of the international humanitarian law amid the Gaza war, the Irish minister said it is necessary to establish a humanitarian corridor to supply aid to the people of Gaza.

Martin also expressed hope that Iran, by playing its unique role in the region, would offer fruitful initiatives to de-escalate regional tensions.

For his part, Amirabdollahian warned that the continued Israeli attacks and the siege of Gaza might result in the spread of war to the other fronts.

“It is necessary to create appropriate corridors immediately to send water, food, medicine and medical supplies to people of Gaza,” the top Iranian diplomat noted.

The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip for 11 days. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and around 10,000 wounded in the Israeli airstrikes.

The WHO has warned there are only “24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left” in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
18 October 2023
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel's Downfall
17 October 2023
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
17 October 2023
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
17 October 2023
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
16 October 2023
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
16 October 2023
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion
14 October 2023
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
Middle East on Brink of Full-Scale War, Russian Envoy to UN Warns
14 October 2023