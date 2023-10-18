0
Wednesday 18 October 2023 - 11:06

US Claims to Have Foiled Attack on Ain Al-Assad Airbase

Story Code : 1089325
US Claims to Have Foiled Attack on Ain Al-Assad Airbase
The US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say who was suspected of the attack, according to Reuters.

The one-way attack drones were intercepted as they attempted to strike the air base, the officials claimed.

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.
