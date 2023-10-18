0
Wednesday 18 October 2023 - 11:09

Iran FM: Situation in Palestine at Boiling Point

Story Code : 1089328
Iran FM: Situation in Palestine at Boiling Point
In a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian said, “The situation in the occupied Palestine has reached a boiling point, and there is a possibility of the conflict spreading at any moment. It is imperative to establish suitable corridors for the immediate delivery of water, food, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies to the Gazans.”

He then highlighted the importance of the 3+3 format meeting about the Caucasus region.

“Our message in the 3+3 meeting is peace in the Caucasus,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

For his part, Ararat Mirzoyan said the 3+3 meeting presents a significant potential for regional dialogue and expressed hope for its successful result.

He also decried the killing of civilians in Palestine and added, “We have been monitoring the developments in Palestine and the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to end this war from the beginning.”

More than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed in “Israeli” attacks on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 operation outside Gaza.

On Tuesday night, a deadly “Israeli” strike at the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza killed at least 500, many of them women and children.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
18 October 2023
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel's Downfall
17 October 2023
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
17 October 2023
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
17 October 2023
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
16 October 2023
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
16 October 2023
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023