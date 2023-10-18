0
Wednesday 18 October 2023 - 11:13

Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists

Story Code : 1089331
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
“The flames of the American-'Israeli’ bombs that were dropped on the heads of the oppressed wounded Palestinians at Gaza’s al-Ahli Baptist Hospital would soon devour Zionists,” Raisi wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, at least 500 civilians, mainly women and children, were slaughtered by “Israeli” airstrikes on the facility amid a relentless war by the Zionist entity on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s health ministry said.

The actual death toll could be far higher since, according to the ministry, “hundreds of victims are still under the rubble.”

“The silence of no noble person is permissible in the face of this war crime,” Raisi added, saying the Islamic Republic had declared Wednesday a day of public mourning over the tragedy.

For his part, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, wrote in a post on X that, in the aftermath of the “appalling crime” time had come for “the humanity to unite internationally against this bogus regime...and its killing machine,” calling the “Israeli” regime "more hateful than [the Takfiri terrorist group of] Daesh.”

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry condemned the deadly atrocity in the strongest terms, calling the massacre as a “savage war crime and an instance of genocide.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
18 October 2023
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel's Downfall
17 October 2023
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
17 October 2023
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
17 October 2023
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
16 October 2023
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
16 October 2023
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
Hamas Ready to Deal with Issue of Israeli Civilian Captives: Iranian FM
15 October 2023
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
15 October 2023