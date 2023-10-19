0
Thursday 19 October 2023 - 02:37

Aggression on Gaza: Death Toll Rises to 3,800 As “Israel” Continues Crimes

More than 30 Palestinians were killed early Wednesday in artillery, air, and sea bombardments throughout the Gaza Strip, according to medical and local sources, Anadolu Agency reports.

The sources told the Palestinian news agency Wafa that residents were killed after several homes were targeted in the northern Gaza Strip and at least two others were killed in a bombing that targeted a bakery in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The sources indicated that the bakery provides bread to the people of the camp and to the displaced from the northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Also, the health ministry in the Gaza Strip says hundreds of victims are trapped under the rubble of the Baptist Hospital [al-Ahli Arab Hospital] after at least 500 civilians were killed in “Israeli” airstrikes on Tuesday.

Thousands of civilians were seeking medical treatment and shelter in the hospital from relentless “Israeli” airstrikes.

The attack is the deadliest “Israeli” airstrike since 2008, the Palestinian Civil Defense said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] condemned the “Israeli” attack as genocide.

The apartheid “Israeli” regime's army has identified two more soldiers who died since the war started on October 7. This brings the total number of military casualties in the entity to 304.
