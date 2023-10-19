0
Thursday 19 October 2023 - 04:01

Israel’s Electricity Distribution Infrastructures Come under Cyberattack

The group said on Tuesday night that it was behind the hacking of systems in electricity distribution centers in the cities of Nahariyya and Yavneh.

It published an official announcement by the Israeli regime’s Public Utility Authority for Electricity that has claimed the extensive power outages in the past two days were due to technical failure.

Cyber Avengers also infiltrated the servers of the Public Utility Authority for Electricity and published footage showing the damaged infrastructures being replaced.

The group warned those residing in occupied territories It warned that they would not be safe from its attacks.

Cyber security experts in different countries have warned governments not to support Israel or cooperate with it in the current war against Gaza or else their infrastructures could come under cyberattacks by Cyber Avengers and sustain irreparable damage.

Last week, a cyberattack on the Orpak company's fuel management station in the occupied Palestinian territories resulted in the disconnection of 200 gasoline pumps from the system.

Citing Zionist sources, an Israeli Hebrew-language website reported that ‘Cyber Avengers’ claimed responsibility for infiltrating the station's infrastructure, causing the operation of 200 gasoline pumps to be disrupted.

Residents of the occupied territories took to social media to report the closure of multiple fuel stations in Tel Aviv and Haifa, highlighting the inability of gasoline pumps to provide services.  
