Africa is realizing its potential and becoming an economic, political and social powerhouse, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Wednesday.

Abiy Ahmed was speaking at the Belt and Road Initiative Summit in Beijing, where he said the formerly sidelined continent was harnessing its demographic dividend and natural resources, Reuters reported.He added that Africa has particularly suffered the consequences of the climate crisis and conflicts in other parts of the world, and that "we cannot be idle observers in forums that affect common wellbeing."Representatives from more than 130 countries, largely in the Global South, are attending the summit.Opening the ceremony, China's Xi Jinping lauded the BRI project, which was launched ten years ago with a vision of building global infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe.He also pushed against Western efforts to reduce dependence on the Chinese economy."A better world leads to a better China, and a better China contributes to a better world. Through the Belt and Road Initiative, China's doors of openness to the outside world are opening wider."